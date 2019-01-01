Game studios looking to gain a competitive advantage must create unique and dynamic experiences in order to drive both customer acquisition and continued retention.
Redis is the database of choice for game companies to support real-time scenarios such as content caching, user session management, scoring, ranking, leaderboards, social engagement, messaging, notifications, real-time analytics, highly personalized interactions, and high-speed transactions.
Find out why companies like Twitch, etermax, Scopely and more use Redis Enterprise for all their database deployment needs. Download this in-depth report and learn how Redis Enterprise can power your next worldwide game launch!